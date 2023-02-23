G20 Meeting in Dharamshala, Kangra a matter of pride: Former Himachal CM Jairam Thakur

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur on Thursday said that it is a matter of pride that the G-20 meeting is going to be held in Dharamshala, and Kangra districts of Himachal Pradesh.

This meeting is scheduled to be held in April.

India is presiding over the G-20 this time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this decision was taken on 1 December 2022. Not only this, but Dharamshala is also going to get the chance to host the fourth ASEAN India Youth Summit.



Thakur also alleged that while the Congress government discriminated against a big district like Kangra, the BJP and the central government look at the district from a special point of view.

He added saying that Central Government has always done positive work for Himachal.

"Today, 98 crores have been sanctioned to Himachal Pradesh under Smart City, out of which 49-49 crores have been given by the Center to Shimla and Dharamshala. With this, the work of road widening, overbridge, lift, retaining wall, and beautification will go ahead in Dharamshala and Shimla," he said.

"Even before this, the central government has approved more than Rs 250 crore to Himachal Pradesh under Smart City, under which unprecedented development has taken place in Dharamshala and Himachal Pradesh under the Smart City scheme," the BJP leader added. (ANI)

