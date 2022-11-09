G20 Presidency not merely a diplomatic meeting, but a new responsibility, measure of world's trust in India: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Prime Minister remarked that India will preside over the G-20 Summit from December 1 at the G-20 Presidency via video conferencing today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is a historic opportunity for the country. G-20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the worldwide trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

Calling this a momentous occasion, the Prime Minister said, "Presidency of G-20 during the year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a matter of pride for every Indian. The Prime Minister expressed happiness over the growing interest and activities about the G-20 and related events."

Highlighting the contributions of the citizens in the launch of the G-20 logo, the Prime Minister said that the government received thousands of creative ideas for the logo.

The Prime Minister thanked everyone for their support and said that these suggestions are becoming the face of the global event.



Remarking that the G-20 logo is not just any logo, the Prime Minister said that it is a message, a feeling that runs in India's veins. "It is a resolve that has been omnipresent in our thoughts through 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. The thought of universal brotherhood is being reflected via the G-20 logo," he said.

The lotus in the logo symbolises India's ancient heritage, faith and thought. The Philosophy of Adwait, the Prime Minister said, "emphasises the oneness of all creatures and this philosophy will be a medium of resolution of today's conflicts. This logo and theme represent many key messages from India."

"Message of Buddha for freedom from war, Mahatma Gandhi's solutions in the face of violence, through G-20, India is giving them a new height", he said.

The Prime Minister remarked that India's G-20 presidency is coming at a time of crisis and chaos.

He underlined that the world is dealing with the after-effects of a disruptive once-in-a-century global pandemic, conflicts and lots of economic uncertainty. "The lotus in the logo of G-20 is a symbol of hope in such tough times," he said.

The Prime Minister remarked that even if the world is in a deep crisis, we can still progress to make it a better place.

Throwing light on the culture of India, the Prime Minister mentioned that both the Goddesses of knowledge and prosperity are seated on a lotus.

The Prime Minister pointed out the earth that is placed on a lotus in the logo of G-20 and said that shared knowledge helps us in overcoming difficult circumstances while shared prosperity enables us to reach the last mile.

He further explained the significance of the seven petals of the lotus which represent the seven continents and seven universal musical notes. "When the seven musical notes come together, they create perfect harmony," he said.

Modi said that the G-20 aims to bring the world together in harmony while respecting diversity.

The Prime Minister said that this summit is not merely a diplomatic meeting. India takes it as a new responsibility and as the world's trust in it.

"Today, there is an unprecedented curiosity in the world to know and understand India. Today India is being studied in a new light. Our current successes are being assessed and unprecedented hopes are being expressed about our future", he continued, "In such an atmosphere it is the responsibility of the citizens to go beyond these expectations and acquaint the world with India's capabilities, philosophy, social and intellectual strength." "We have to unite everyone and energise them for their responsibility towards the world", he added.

PM Modi said there is a journey of thousands of years for India to reach this stage today.

"We have seen highs of prosperity and also the darkest phase in global history. India has reached here along with the history of many invaders and their tyranny. Those experiences are the biggest strength in India's development journey today. After independence we started a big journey starting from zero, aiming for the top. This includes the efforts of all the governments in the last 75 years. All the governments and citizens together in their own way tried to take India forward. We have to move forward with this spirit today with a new energy taking the whole world along", he said.

The Prime Minister underlined a key lesson of India's culture. "When we strive for our progress, we also envision global progress", he said.



He also dwelled on the democratic heritage of Indian civilization. He pointed out "India is such a rich and living democracy of the world. We have the values and a proud tradition in the form of the mother of democracy. India has as much uniqueness as it has diversity.

"Democracy, diversity, indigenous approach, inclusive thinking, local lifestyle and global thoughts, today the world is seeing solutions to all its challenges in these ideas", he said.

Apart from Democracy, the Prime Minister also put forward India's efforts in the field of sustainable development. "We have to make sustainable development a part of individual LiFE rather than just a system of governments. The environment is a global cause for us as well as personal responsibility", the Prime Minister emphasised.

He also highlighted the contribution of Ayurveda and noted global enthusiasm for Yoga and coarse grains.

The Prime Minister said that many of India's achievements can be used by other countries of the world. The use of digital technology in development, inclusion, removal of corruption, improving ease of doing business and ease of living, can be templates for many countries.

The Prime Minister also highlighted India's women empowerment and women-led development and financial inclusion through the Jan Dhan Account which will reach the world through the opportunity of the G-20 presidency.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the world is looking with hope towards collective leadership whether it is G7, G77 or UNGA. In such a situation India's presidency of G20 assumes a new significance.

He elaborated that India maintains close relations with developed countries on the one hand, and at the same time understands and expresses the views of developing countries very well.

"It is on this basis that we will build the blueprint of our G-20 Presidency together with all the friends of the 'Global South' who have been India's co-travellers on the path of development for decades" he added.

The Prime Minister highlighted India's endeavour that there should be no first world or the third world in the world, but only one world.

Furthering India's vision and the common objective of bringing the whole world together for a better future, the Prime Minister gave examples of One Sun, One World, One Grid which has been India's clarion call for a revolution in the world of renewable energy, and the global health campaign of One Earth, One Health.

He further added that the G-20 mantra is - One Earth, One Family, One Future. "It is these thoughts and values of India that pave the way for the welfare of the world", he continued, "I am sure, this event will not only be a memorable one for India, but the future will also assess it as a momentous occasion in the history of the world."

Pointing out that G-20 is not solely an event of the central government, the Prime Minister requested the state governments as well as all the political parties to actively take part in this endeavour.

He said that the event is organised by Indians and the G-20 is a great opportunity for us to showcase a glimpse of our tradition of 'Guest is God.

He informed me that the events related to G-20 will not be limited to Delhi or a few places but programmes will be held in every corner of the country.

"Each of our states has its own characteristics, heritage, culture, beauty, aura and hospitality", Modi remarked.

The Prime Minister gave examples of the hospitality of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Kerala Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and remarked that it is this hospitality and diversity that amazes the world.

The Prime Minister informed that he will be heading to Indonesia next week for the formal announcement of India's G-20 Presidency and urged all the states and state governments of India, to further their roles in this regard as much as possible.

"All the citizens and intellectuals of the country should also come forward to be a part of this event," he added.

He also urged one and all to send their suggestions and express their views on the newly launched G-20 website about how India can maximise its role in the welfare of the world.

"It will give new heights to the success of an event like G-20," he concluded, "I am sure, this event will not only be a memorable one for India, but the future will also assess it as a momentous occasion in the history of the world." (ANI)

