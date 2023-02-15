G20 Summit: Kashmir Divisional Commissioner reviews development works

Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], February 14 (ANI): In view of the G20 Summit engagements to be hosted in Srinagar, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting of concerned officers to take a holistic review of related developmental projects and other beautification works in the Valley.

At the outset, the Divisional Commissioner took workwise review of all 25 projects besides other beautification works scheduled to be completed ahead of G20 Summit meetings to be held in the summer capital of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

On the occasion, Bidhuri issued a slew of directions vis-a-vis meeting the deadlines of the work projects. He termed the said event as an important activity and directed all the Heads of Departments (HoDs) to pull up their socks and warned that no failure shall be allowed.



He asked all the HoDs to intimate him if there is any issue hampering the work progress and he was ready to move the extra mile vis-a-vis removing the impediments to ensure timely completion of all work projects.

The Divisional Commissioner stressed flawless coordination among all the concerned departments and agencies to meet the set deadlines of works.

He informed that weekly meetings shall be held in this regard to have a clear understanding of the progress of work on a week-on-week basis and directed all the HoDs to expedite their works as such meetings shall determine the preparation for the biggest event.

Earlier, all the HoDs presented detailed and percentage-wise progress on work projects. The DC gave them workwise deadlines and demanded that every work should be completed within the set deadline. (ANI)

