G20 Summit preperations: UP minister reviews arrangements

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): State's Urban Development and Energy Minister AK Sharma on Saturday instructed all civic officials to do better work on urban arrangements, cleanliness, beautification, garbage collection and disposal ahead of G-20 meetings.

The Global Investors Summit in Lucknow and upcoming G-20 meetings are also going to be held in Banaras, Lucknow, Agra, Noida, and Prayagraj, in which global public representatives, rulers, administrators and investors, industrialists, and vendors will participate. For a good image of the state to emerge, considering the state as a unit, the urban system and environment have to be made good-to-great.

He also asked for the digital signing of personnel in four cities where G-20 meetings are held, so that the entire manpower can be used to improve the system. He also gave instructions to increase the facilities in newly expanded and created bodies.

He said that our country's global ranking in ease-of-doing business was once at 142nd position, but after special efforts, it has moved up from 64th position. He asked to pay special attention to the cleanliness of the metropolitan cities. Along with this, it was also asked to organize separate competitions for cleanliness and hygiene between Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats.

Sharma attended the Indore Round Table Workshop and Committed: '75 Districts, 75 Hours, 750 Bodies' campaign prize distribution ceremony organized by the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban Uttar Pradesh at the Municipal Directorate today as a chief guest.



First of all, he paid tribute to the departed souls by keeping silence for two minutes on the sudden demise of the honourable Prime Minister's mother and on the sudden demise of three personnel of the department and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

He instructed all the municipal commissioners and executive officers that by adopting the goodness of the Indore model, we have to make all the big cities of the state international level and small cities with a national level system.

Along with this, modern technology, machines and manpower should be used harmoniously to enhance and speed up the work. For this, he instructed us to run 75 days, and 75 district campaigns from the next month and to solve the problems of the cities at the ground level.

Sharing the experiences of the works done in Gujarat, Sharma said that the Municipal Commissioners of Ahmedabad, Vadodara used to go out from 4:00 am to inspect the works and if there was any deficiency or problem, they would immediately take action. There should be a similar system in the state as well. Strictness is necessary to bring better results of actions. Give strict instructions to all traders, and street vendors to keep dustbins and also take strict action.

He asked to monitor zone-wise/ward-wise works in all bodies under micro-management and conduct all activities in a systematic manner by creating a centralized system. He praised the hard work of all civic officials and said that they are yet to pass the final examination. He also asked for constant efforts to improve the quality of life of all small and big cities, beautification of intersections, quick removal of useless hoardings there and pothole-free roads.

The Urban Development Minister asked to lay emphasis on door-to-door garbage collection and to implement the system of charging collection charges from households for this in all civic bodies. He said the work should be given to the agencies doing better. He urged people to get the waste segregated at home and speed up the process of its transfer and processing. He saw and appreciated the use of a new technologically developed model in the Clean Technology Challenge exhibition organized in the Directorate. (ANI)

