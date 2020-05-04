Gabbar, Chulbul Pandey, Shehenshah to spread awareness about COVID-19, lockdown in Raigarh

Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 4 (ANI): Adding to the catalog of new ideas about raising awareness about lockdown guidelines and the need for taking precautions against COVID-19 is the plan of Raigarh police to use posters with tweaked dialogues from famous Bollywood movies.

The list of Bollywood stars advocating social distancing, usage of masks and sanitisers to the public ranges from the villainous Gabbar of 'Sholay' to Mogambo (Mr India) and the modern-day Robinhood, Chulbul Pandey from 'Dabbang'.





The Raigarh police have also included the hilarious yet brilliant Munna-Circuit duo from 'Munnabhai MBBS' and 'Baahubali' from the movie which goes by the same name in the list in order to appeal to a wide age group of people.





The posters with Bollywood actors will be displayed at prominent crossings and spots in the city.

It is important to note that the Raigarh Police department had earlier too come up with painting and slogan competitions for kids in an effort to raise awareness among the people.

It had also released a special video through social media to assure the public that things will soon return to normal.

According to Raigarh SP Santosh Kumar Singh, "These posters will attract the public, that is why these were recreated to spread awareness about coronavirus. In the future too we will try to come up with unique ways to make the people aware. I thank the people for following the lockdown and agreeing to our requests." (ANI)

