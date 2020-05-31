GAD of Delhi Secretariat sealed for sanitisation after one employee tests corona positive

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): The General Administration Department (GAD) at Delhi Secretariat has been sealed for sanitisation after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, said the officials on Saturday.

Some of the senior officials and staff members have been put under quarantine, as per the healthcare guidelines set by the Health Ministry to contain the spread of COVID-19.

An employee of GAD) tested positive for corona on Friday.

With 9,142 active cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital stands at 17,386, as per the data shared by the Government of Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

