Gadchiroli: 2 Naxals killed in encounter

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): Two Naxals were killed in an encounter with police, officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, the encounter took place between Naxals and C-60 commandos of police in Gadchiroli district.

Earlier it was reported one of the killed Naxals was a woman. However, both were men.

Further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

