Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): Two Naxals were killed in an encounter with police, officials said on Saturday.
According to officials, the encounter took place between Naxals and C-60 commandos of police in Gadchiroli district.
Earlier it was reported one of the killed Naxals was a woman. However, both were men.
Further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
Gadchiroli: 2 Naxals killed in encounter
ANI | Updated: Nov 30, 2019 22:49 IST
