Gadchiroli encounter: Body of Naxal Commander carrying 25 lakhs reward recovered

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): The body of a Naxal Commander was recovered from the encounter site, two days after the encounter between security personnel and the Naxals in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli.

According to a senior Home Ministry official, the commander has been identified as Sukhlal Parchaki who was carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakhs.

"With this, the number of Naxals killed in the encounter reached," he added.



Earlier on November 13, an encounter took place at the Gyarapatti forest of Korchi Tehsil in the Gadchiroli district. The police had recovered the bodies of 26 Naxalites.

The top Naxals who were killed include the head of MMC zone Milind Teltumbde, who had a reward of Rs 50 lakh on his head, and Korchi Dalam Commander Kishan/Jaiman with Rs 8 lakh reward on him.

Four jawans of the C-60 unit were also injured in the encounter that lasted for about eight hours. (ANI)

