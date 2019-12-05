Gadchiroli Naxal case: NIA files chargesheet against 8 arrested, 4 absconding accused

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 5 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against eight arrested and four absconding accused in alleged connection with the Gadchiroli Naxal case here.

The chargesheet has been filed against the accused for their alleged involvement in an attack on a Quick Response Team in Gadchiroli on May 1.

The eight arrested accused have been identified as Nirmala Kumari Uppuganti, Sathyanarayana Rani, Dilip Hidami, Parasram Tulavi, Somsay Madavi, Kisan Hidami, Sukharu Gota and Kailash Ramchandani.

According to the NIA, the four absconding Naxals have been named as Malojulla, Satish, Dinkar and Durgesh.

"The case pertains to the killing of 15 Quick Response Team (QRT) personnel and a civilian driver in a land mine blast carried out by Naxals under a small culvert/bridge near Jambhulkheda village in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli on May 1," NIA said in a release.

Further investigation in this regard is underway. (ANI)

