Gadchiroli Police arrests three Naxalites carrying 10 lakh reward

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 (ANI): Gadchiroli police on Sunday arrested three Naxalites including one woman after C-60 and CRPF Battalion's joint anti-Naxal operation in the Koyar forest area of Bhamragarh tehsil.

The Naxals have been identified as Ramesh Pallo, Tani and Arjun who were arrested in two separate incidents.

The police personnel of C-60 and CRPF Battalion 37 conducted a joint anti-Naxal operation in the Koyar forest area of Bhamragarh and arrested two Naxalites. Similarly, Gadchiroli police arrested one during the operation in Hedri.



Notably, the Maharashtra government had announced a reward of ten lakh rupees for capturing these Naxals.

The police officers conducted the operation based on secret information, the police said. These Naxals are indulged in several crimes that happened before.

"Ramesh Pallo is involved in a total of thirteen criminal cases including three murder cases and eight encounters. Tani is engaged in a total of seven crimes including four murders and Arjun is involved in a total of 24 crimes of which seven are murders and nine encounters.

This operation succeeded under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal and DIG CRPF J.N. Meena. The operation was conducted under the leadership of the Additional Superintendent of Police (operation) Somay Munde.

"Gadchiroli Police Force has succeeded in arresting a total of 57 hardcore Naxalites so far in the two-year period of 2021-22 due to the effective anti-Naxalite operation conducted by Gadchiroli Police," the official said in a statement. (ANI)

