Gadikota Srikanth Reddy accuses TDP of playing 'caste card' over Atchennaidu's arrest

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy on Saturday condemned Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu for politicising the arrests of K Atchennaidu and JC Prabhakar Reddy and playing the "caste card".

After the arrest of TDP leader Atchennaidu, Chandrababu Naidu lambasted the state government, stating that his party leader has been targeted due to "political vengeance".

In response to this, Srikanth Reddy said, "Naidu is really not bothered about them but afraid that he will soon be caught due to his corrupt practices. This is the reason why he is playing the caste card."

In YSRCP leader's defence, Srikanth said, "On the day of his swearing-in, Jaganmohan Reddy announced that he would bring out corruption and he is doing the same."

He further alleged that Atchennaidu is involved in Employees' State Insurance (ESI) scam to the tune of Rs 150 crore and JC Prabhakar Reddy is involved in fake registration of vehicles scam.

"When they were arrested, Naidu was crying foul," he added.

He further cornered Naidu stating that the ruling Jagan Reddy-led government will prove corruption by the TDP. "Once Naidu had challenged us (YSRCP) to prove if TDP was corrupt when they were in power. Now, we are doing the same and you are unable to digest it. But you are shamelessly levelling allegations on us, whereas we will prove your corruption," Srikanth said.

"What we are doing is digging out the corruption, and benefitting the exchequer," said Srikanth Reddy, while adding that "We have no personal grudge with anyone." (ANI)