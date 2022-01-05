Gadkari announces construction of greenfield expressway from Gorakhpur to Siliguri via Bihar

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 5 (ANI): Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday announced the construction of a greenfield expressway worth Rs 32,000 crore from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur to West Bengal's to Siliguri via Bihar.

Gadkari along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony of 16 National Highway projects worth Rs 7,610 crore.

"I do what I say because BJP government deliver what they promise," the Union Minister said.



Gadkari said that he recently visited a vehicle factory where a manufacturer is developing two-wheelers that will run on ethanol.

"Usage of ethanol as fuel will bring prosperity to farmers. At present, we import Rs 8 lakh crore petroleum products and with this speed, it will be Rs 25 lakh crore in the next few years but switching to ethanol the amount will go to farmers," he said.

"Toyota Company from Japan has given him a vehicle which runs on green Hydrogen. UP will play important role in generating green Hydrogen. Hydrogen will be separated from water and used as a fuel," he said.

"I invite UP CM to come to my house in Delhi after fifteen days. We will go on a ride at speed of 180 km per hour on the Mumbai Delhi expressway in Green Hydrogen fueled car. Factories will run on Green Hydrogen and it will replace coal. There will be no pollution and India will be on the list of nations using green Hydrogen. I request Yogi Ji to take initiative. It requires dirty water from sewage," he said.

Gadkari also invited Yogi Adityanath for a ride on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway in green Hydrogen fueled car. (ANI)

