Gadkari calls for 'all-round' efforts to reduce road accidents by 2025

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday called for all-round efforts by all stakeholders to ensure that deaths due to road accidents are reduced by 50 per cent before 2025.

Gadkari was speaking at the inauguration programme of Webinar series being launched by the International Road Federation, India Chapter, on the theme of "Road Safety Challenges in India & Preparation of an Action Plan."

Terming the situation as alarming, he said, "We stand at number one position in road accidents in the world, ahead of US and China."

Outlining the efforts taken by his Ministry, Gadkari said, "Improved engineering, education, enforcement, emergency care services are some of the steps taken to combat the problem. The Ministry is working on correcting more than 5,000 accident blackspots identified on the highway network, and more than 40,000 kms of roadway are being audited for safety."

He further added the central government has proposed a state support programme to incentivise the states with Rs 14,000 crores to improve road safety. Pointing out that road safety is mostly a behavioural issue, the Minister said it requires co-operative federalism to boost co-ordination right from block to taluka level.

India is observing the Road Safety Month currently to build awareness on road safety issues. The 12 Webinar series will cover all aspects of road safety, throughout this year. (ANI)