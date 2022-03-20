Gadkari calls for social entrepreneurship with social consciousness, responsibility, and awareness

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday underlined the important role of Corporate Social Responsibility and social entrepreneurship in bringing about socio-economic transformation in the disadvantaged sections of society.

He cited the need for social entrepreneurship with social consciousness, social responsibility, and social awareness, employing technology in a productive manner.

His remarks came while addressing the fourth edition of The CSR Journal Excellence Awards, held at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai on Sunday, said a statement.

The Minister said that there is a need to use technology in the social sector to enable people to stand up on their own feet.

Gadkari said that while Corporate Social Responsibility is helping bring about a significant socio-economic transformation in the disadvantaged sections of society, we should do that kind of work whereby people who receive our help once would not need to take such help from anyone in the future for their entire life.

The Minister reminded the audience that there are 115 aspirational districts in the country, which are socially, economically, and educationally backwards. He said that people and organizations contributing to the betterment of people in these districts should be given special encouragement by the CSR sector, added the statement.

Gadkari underlined the importance of the conversion of knowledge and waste into wealth. "Innovation, entrepreneurship, science, technology, research skill, and successful practices are what we name knowledge. Conversion of knowledge into wealth is the future. Conversion of waste into wealth is dependent on appropriate technology and appropriate vision of leadership."



The Minister recalled when around 8 years back, he told Nagpur Mayor that they will sell sewage water, everyone was skeptical. He informed that the district now earns Rs. 315 crore rupees per year by selling purified sewage water to power projects of the state.

Gadkari informed that the government has mandated laying of 10 per cent rubber waste and waste plastic in bitumen roads. He said that women's Self Help Groups are being roped into source waste plastic and use it in bitumen roads, thereby enabling the creation of value from waste.

Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, and Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari were the chief dignitaries for the event.

On the occasion, Social Transformation Leader Award was given to Sudhir Mungantiwar, former Minister of Finance, Planning, and Forests, Government of Maharashtra & current Member of the Legislative Assembly, Maharashtra who was also Special Guest for the event.

Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Dilip Vengsarkar, former Indian Cricketer and Administrator. Responsible Film Entertainer and Conservationist Award was presented to Sayaji Shinde. Madan Bahal, Co-founder and Managing Director, AdFactors PR received the Best Practices in PR and Communications Award.

Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Prakash Amte and Mandakini Amte and Jyoti Mhapsekar, Stree Mukti Sanghatana. Youth Icon Award was presented to Raj Mariwala, Director, Mariwala Health Initiative.

Malvika Iyer received Inspiring Young Changemaker Award and Tanmay Bhat received Influencing Youth Icon Award. (ANI)

