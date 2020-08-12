Gadkari calls upon AEPC to take measures for increasing exports

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Nitin Gadkari has called upon the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) to take measures for increasing exports two times.

He also emphasized on technology up-gradation and research to improve quality and remain cost-competitive in the global market.

The minister inaugurated a virtual workshop- a joint initiative of Apparel Export Promotion Council and MSME Ministry - through video conference.

An official release said that Gadkari stated that the government is providing support through package announced recently for liquidity, stress management in the MSME sector.

Referring to the enormous employability and important role of MSMEs in the economy, especially in rural, tribal and backward areas, he asked apparel and textile industries to set-up clusters in these areas and contribute to their development and employment generation.

The Minister appreciated the role played by AEPC. (ANI)

