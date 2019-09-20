Union Minister Nitin Gadkari speaking to media persons in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari speaking to media persons in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)

Gadkari defends MV Act, says stringent rules needed as people not obeying traffic laws

Aiman Khan | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 00:47 IST

By Aiman Khan
New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Emphasising citizens to adhere to the amended new Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari defended the law saying that stringent rules were "much needed" as the people were not following the traffic rules seriously.
Saying that there was neither fear nor respect among people towards adhering to the traffic rules, Gadkari said, "Stringent rules were much needed as people had taken traffic laws very lightly and there was neither fear nor respect for the law."
Gadkari, who launched Transport Corporation of India Ltd's (TCI) 'Safe Safar awareness' on Thursday, said, "I am surprised that people are protesting against a law (Motor Vehicle Act) that has been created in the national interest. If one obeys the traffic rules, one should not have to worry about heavy fines."
Speaking about the importance of awareness campaign, the Union Minister said that the idea is to reduce accidents and save as many lives by having more awareness campaigns. "It is time that people must take all cautions while travelling on the road as we face the highest road accidents/deaths," he asserted.
He also flagged off a specially-designed truck which will move around the country to spread awareness about road safety.
The Delhi Transport Union called for a one-day strike on Thursday against the hefty fines imposed for violating traffic rules under the newly amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act 2019.
Last month, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, which was implemented in several states from September 1.

The law enforces heavy fines and stricter penalties for traffic violations. There have been several instances where people have coughed up hefty fines for traffic violations in many parts of the country. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 23:27 IST

Delhi Police constable accused of raping minor, held

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): A case was registered against a Delhi Police constable for allegedly raping a minor girl after a complaint was filed against him at New Usmanpur police station here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 23:25 IST

TMC slams Guv over visit to Jadavpur University

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday expressed "shock" over Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit to Jadavpur University to bring Union Minister Babul Supriyo who was allegedly heckled by a section of students and strongly opposed his comment calling th

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 23:14 IST

Goa Congress questions structural stability of Fatorda Stadium,...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Goa Congress on Thursday raised questions about the "structural stability" of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda and accused the BJP government of corruption in its refurbishment and repair work.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 23:13 IST

NHRC issues notice to UP govt over sexual assault victim's suicide

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over the alleged suicide of a sexual assault victim due to "delayed police action on her complaint in Bareilly district".

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 23:07 IST

Kailash Vijayvargiya takes a jibe on Mamata Banerjee meeting...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): National general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party, Kailash Vijayvargiya, on Thursday took a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:57 IST

Poonch: Pak violates ceasefire in Shahpur and Kerni sectors

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire in Shahpur and Kerni sector of Poonch district on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:55 IST

Jaipur: Pilot calls for accepting reality of economy, says...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday gave a call for accepting the reality of the economic condition and said that it was more important to give positive suggestions at the time of such a problem instead of merely criticising it.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:45 IST

Election bound states seek more programs under BJP's campaign on...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): As Assembly polls are inching closer in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand, the demand to hold BJP's nationwide campaign on abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir are high in these states, according to party sources.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:42 IST

Govt to invest Rs 25,000 crore to enhance infrastructure, boost...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Centre will invest Rs 25,000 crore in the next five years to enhance infrastructure and boost production of fishes, Union Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister Giriraj Singh said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:41 IST

Noida: Police arrest 18 for breaking law during transport strike

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Amidst the transport strike, police here on Thursday arrested 18 people for breaking the law under the instructions of District Magistrate BN Singh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:35 IST

Haryana: Village chowkidars' monthly honorarium increased to Rs...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The monthly honorarium of village chowkidars in Haryana has been enhanced from Rs 3,500 per month to Rs 7,000 per month, said Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:19 IST

U'khand Governor takes stock of dengue prevention measures of DMC

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Thursday took stock of the actions being taken by the Dehradun Municipal Corporation to prevent dengue from spreading in the state.

Read More
iocl