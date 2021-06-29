Gadkari emphasises on all-round efforts for implementation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Minister for MSME and Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has emphasized that all-round efforts are required for the implementation of various initiatives undertaken as part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Addressing a virtual conference on Indian MSMEs as Growth Engines to Economy on the occasion of International MSME Day, the minister mentioned that in the journey of making Aaatmanirbhar Bharat, it is imperative that special focus is laid towards Agriculture, Food Processing Industry, Leather and Tribal Industries. Further, he also urged to make use of technology and mentioned that research, innovation and quality improvement can play a major role in industrial development.

On this special occasion, Minister for MSME, Nitin Gadkari launched the integrated services of Udyam Registration Portal with Common Service Centre (CSC) Portal to increase penetration of benefits of various Government schemes amongst MSMEs in far-flung areas.

Minister of State for MSME and Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Pratap Chandra Sarangi stated that Ministry is supporting MSMEs through various schemes and initiatives to enhance manufacturing competitiveness and unleash the true potential of MSMEs.

He also emphasized on the importance of Import substitution and encouraged MSMEs to adopt digital tools and techniques in unprecedented times, to re-build and craft new models that will ensure speedy revival of their businesses and become future-ready.

During the Panel Discussions chaired by Secretary (MSME) and Additional Secretary & Development Commissioner (MSME), special emphasis was laid on the Export promotion and making use of Free Trade Agreements (FTA) for achieving India's goal of becoming a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2025.

In another Session on Enabling MSME E-commerce for Business Beyond Borders, it was highlighted that in recent years, the emergence of online markets through e-commerce has boosted and had a positive impact on MSMEs. By adopting e-commerce, MSMEs stand to gain significant advantages such as increased revenues and margins, improved market reach, access to new markets, savings in marketing spending, customer acquisition and enhanced customer experience. Ministry of MSME is committed towards providing requisite support to the MSMEs and upcoming entrepreneurs in strengthening Indian economy and working towards vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

On the occasion of International MSME Day, the Virtual Conference on Indian MSMEs as Growth Engines to Economy was organised by the Ministry of MSME in association with India SME Forum, Electronics & Computer Software Export Promotion Council, Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts, the Gem and Jewellery export promotion council, Council for Leather Exports and All India Plastics Manufacturers' Association on role of MSMEs in fueling the growth to achieve the PM's vision of USD 5 Trillion Economy. (ANI)