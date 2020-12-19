Gadkari inaugurates 'Hunar Haat' in Rampur

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Nitin Gadkari on Friday inaugurated 'Hunar Haat' in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district through video-conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, he said economic development is a must for the nation's overall development. "Eradication of poverty is the priority of the Modi government. Hunar Haat is playing an important role in this regard," he said.

Gadkari, who is also Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, said that magnificent indigenous handmade products from across the country are available at Hunar Haat in Rampur.



"It is providing an effective platform to the needy especially the talented artisans and craftsmen from the villages of the country. When these indigenous products will reach international markets and our artisans will become prosperous, then only our dream will be fulfilled," he said.

He said that the MSME Ministry, Minority Affairs Ministry, and Khadi and Village Industries Commission will work jointly for fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

"These ministries will work in coordination to provide international markets to products of Hunar Haat," he said.

The Hunar Haat at Rampur will remain open till December 27. (ANI)

