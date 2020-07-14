Gadkari inaugurates, lays foundation stone of national highway projects in Haryana

Nagpur (Rajasthan) [India], July 14 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of national highway projects in Haryana via video conferencing on Tuesday.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar along with Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala also joined the event.

"I am really happy to inaugurate these projects. All our officers have worked really hard. In the leadership of Chief Minister Khattar, everyone has given us immense support," said Gadkari.

Speaking at the occasion, Chief Minister Khattar said, "I am really thankful to Nitin Gadkari Ji for introducing these projects in Haryana. These projects are being given a new way."

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said, "I would like to thank Gadkari Ji on behalf of the Haryana Government. A historic step has been taken today to take the road infrastructure of Haryana Pradesh to a new height".

"These projects will improve road transport through an excellent bypass for our 10 cities. Gadkari Ji has taken the road infrastructure of this country to new heights in the past six years," he added.

Some of the projects include 4-laning of Rewari-Ateli Mandi Section NH-11, 4-Laning of Jind-Gohana Greenfield Alignment NH-352A and 4-Laning of Gohana Sonipat Section, NH-352A. (ANI)














