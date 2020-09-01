Gadkari inaugurates technology centre in Bhiwadi

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Nitin Gadkari on Monday inaugurated Technology Centre set up at Bhiwadi in Alwar district of Rajasthan via video conferencing.

He said the manufacturing sector has a significant role in the GDP of the country.

"In wake of 'Atmanirbharat Bharat' call of Prime Minister Modi, we are making 15 new Technology Centres (TCs) and upgrading 18 existing TCs to create skilled manpower," he said, adding that skilled manpower is a must to make our country a manufacturing hub.

Gadkari said TCs can work as a catalyst in the area.

"We are thinking of providing loans to Technology Centres so that they may buy new machinery and new technology to cater to the needs of local industries," he said.

He suggested that the infrastructure of existing polytechnics, ITIs and engineering colleges should be utilized for skilling the youth and noted that support of industry can also be taken. (ANI)

