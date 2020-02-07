Gadkari lauds auto industry for BS-VI adoption, outlines contribution in manufacturing sector

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 7 (ANI): Lauding the Indian automobile industry for BS-VI adoption, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that electric vehicles is the future of mobility and the industry will become number one in manufacturing and export of electric vehicles.

Speaking after inaugurating Auto Expo - The Motor Show 2020, Gadkari said that the auto industry stood together and worked towards achieving the target of BS-VI adoption, in spite of the initial reservations and fear that surrounded it.

"I thank all the manufacturers of the auto industry and laud your efforts. The government is aware that the automobile sector is the most important contributor in the manufacturing sector and in generating large employment. The revenue derived from the auto industry is very important and therefore the government will support the industry throughout. The future is of electric vehicles and I have full faith that in the near future, the Indian automobile industry will become number one in manufacturing and export of electric vehicles," the minister said.

Gadkari continued: "To support this coveted dream, the government will be developing better infrastructure, adding approximately 40,000 Kilometres of road network and developing 23 express highways. The government will focus on the ethos of the conversion of knowledge into wealth and lay emphasis on investing in research and development."

Rajan Wadhera, President, SIAM, who was also present at the inauguration said that the auto industry is an angel of growth and a "beacon" of make in India for the country as it contributes 49 percent to the manufacturing GDP and 15 percent to GST and support host of other industries.

"We thank the government for supporting the industry for its transition towards BS-VI compliance, reducing emission and improving safety. The Indian automotive industry has circumvented many challenges, the biggest amongst them is reducing emissions, passenger safety and within those boundaries, to provide affordable mobility to the masses," he said. (ANI)

