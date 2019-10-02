Gadkari launches bamboo water bottle

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday launched bamboo bottles of 700 ml to 900 ml capacity made by a Tripura-based organisation.

The minister, who was at a special sales campaign of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) products on the eve of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, also launched low-priced sanitary napkins.

A release of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises said that the bamboo bottles are seen as a perfect replacement for plastic bottles as it is natural, cost-effective, attractive and eco-friendly.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said that khadi and village industries were very close to Gandhiji's heart.

He said Gandhian economics emphasises on maximum production with the involvement of maximum number of people and the government was sincerely working towards fulfilling his dreams.

The minister said 200 MSME companies were listed in National Stock Exchange and KVIC should also make efforts to list some entrepreneurs in NSE as it will make the credit flow easier.

He hoped that this year KVIC will break its own record of single-day sale of Rs 1.25 crore which took place on October 13, 2018.

The release said that the cost-effective sanitary napkins were being manufactured in Chandigarh by a Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) unit.

The release said KVIC is giving 40 per cent discount on `Gandhi topi' and 'Gandhi dhoti' and 20 per cent discount on all village industry products which will be available for 40 days from October 2 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi. (ANI)

