Gadkari okays 4-laning of NH-716 in Andhra Pradesh for Rs 1,732.66 cr

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the project of four-laning of NH-716 from Kadapa to Chinna Orampadu for the districts of YSR Kadapa and Annamayya in Andhra Pradesh has been approved with a budget of Rs 1,732.66 crore.

According to the tweets, Gadkari said, "The construction of 4-Lane highway from Kadapa-Renigunta is part of Solapur-Chennai Economic Corridor and once the project is completed, it will lead to substantial gains in terms of vehicle operating Cost, reduced travel time and give momentum to the economic development along the surrounding areas of the stretch."



The Minister also tweeted on Thursday, "Substantially reducing the travel time between Kadapa and Renigunta, the highway would provide faster and safer connectivity to commuters. Reducing the traffic decongestion, the project will also give a boost to existing tourism and pilgrimage."

Chinna Orampadu is a large village located in Obulavaripalle Mandal of YSR district, Andhra Pradesh with a total 2,388 families residing, according to Census 2011.

According to reports, Kadapa is also famous for its stone called "kadapa stone" used in building construction and for slabs, especially in South India. In Tummalapalle, 49,000 tonne of confirmed uranium deposits is mined and processed locally. (ANI)

