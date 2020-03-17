Gadkari presents 'Invincible - A Tribute to Manohar Parrikar' to President

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday presented a copy of the book -- 'Invincible - A Tribute to Manohar Parrikar' -- to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Parrikar, who was Goa's Chief Minister and also a Defence Minister, succumbed to his illness on March 17, 2019.

Tarun Vijay, Shiv Prasad Shukla, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant paid floral tributes to former Parrikar on the occasion of his first death anniversary. (ANI)

