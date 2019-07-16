Gadkari receives praise from Opposition

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday was lauded in the Lok Sabha by the Opposition members, saying that he is an "exemplary performer" besides being an "innovative and informative" person.

Leaders from across political parties showered praises on Gadkari during his reply on the Demands for Grants under the Ministry of Road, Transport, and Highways as he assured all members to sort out their concerns related to their constituencies.

While seeking clarification on the Minister's announcement over battery run cars and buses, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called Gadkari an "innovative and informative person."

"Whatever issue we take to him, he leaves no stone unturned to address that," Chowdhury said, asking the government how it was going to acquire lithium and cobalt for batteries as China has bought most of such mines.

Revolutionary Socialist Party's N K Premchandran dubbed Gadkari as the best performing Minister and wished him luck for the future.

"We have no hesitation in accepting his exemplary performance. I have already moved 21 Cut Motions. Considering the exemplary performance of the ministry and the reply given by the minister, I am seeking the leave of the House to withdraw all the Cut Motions," Premchandran said.

DMK's Dayanidhi Maran too appreciated Gadkari's work as "excellent" but added that his ministry had a golden period when TR Baalu was the highways Minister.

However, Trinamool's Sudip Bandopadhyay described Gadkari as "merchant of dreams" and said the opposition MPs would keep a vigil on his assurances.

He requested the Minister to take care of the eastern zone on a priority basis and ensure that all the projects mentioned, particularly in West Bengal, are implemented.

Responding to Bandopadhyay, Gadkari urged him to come with details of those assurances made by him, which were not fulfilled.

"Whichever project I assured, if not completed please come to me. I will do," he said.

Gadkari, however, took a dig at West Bengal government, saying working in the state was the toughest job.

"Do not take it politically. I am not politically blaming you. If state government acquires 98 per cent of lands for highways, I promise you to complete all such projects," he said.

"If there is a will, there is a way. And if there is no will, there is only survey, discussion, seminar, committee, sub-committee, and research group," he said.

Gadkari said the strong political will of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the strong political will of the country is definitely going to help.

"We will achieve our goal and we will be successful," he said amid thumping of desks by the treasury benches.

This was not for the first time that opposition leaders hailed Gadkari for his work and dedication.

Earlier, he received appreciation from UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and other opposition leaders. (ANI)

