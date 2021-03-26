Gadkari suggests use of e-cycles for delivering goods

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday pitched for the use of e-cycles to deliver goods and said that it will help in reducing expenditure and pollution.



"The use of e-cycles for delivering goods can be promoted. With this, not only the expenditure will reduce but there will be no pollution," said the Union Minister in Lok Sabha today.

The month-long second part of the Budget Session, which started on March 8, was scheduled to conclude on April 8.

However, the Lok Sabha today adjourned sine die ahead of the assembly polls in four states and Puducherry. (ANI)

