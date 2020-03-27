Gadkari to donate one month salary to PM Relief Fund for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced that he will be donating his one month salary to the Prime Minister Relief Fund for COVID-19

"I have decided to donate my one month salary to Prime Minister Relief Fund for COVID-19. My appeal to all, come forward and contribute for the fight against this pandemic. #IndiaFightsCorona," Gadkari tweeted.

Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh also said he will contribute to Prime Minister relief funds, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and the Telangana Chief Minister's relief fund to combat COVID-19.

"In view of prevailing situation and to combat #CoronaVirus, I would like to pledge my MPLADS worth Rs 2CR to Hon'ble PM National Relief Fund, Rs 1 CR to @AndhraPradeshCM Relief Fund & Rs1CR to @TelanganaCMO Relief Fund to Support Nation's fight for #CoronaFreeIndia," he tweeted.

"I will also be donating Rs 50 Lakhs from MPLADS funds to my native Kadapa District @CollectorKadapa for purchase of equipment for Government Hospitals/ Dispensaries for medical testing and screening of patients," he said in another tweeted.

Ramesh said that he will donate Rs 10 lakhs to the PM National Relief Fund as his personal contribution.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier on Thursday reported 88 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest in a single day, taking the total countrywide tally to 694. (ANI)

