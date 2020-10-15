Gadkari to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for 16 NH projects in Andhra Pradesh tomorrow

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 16 National Highways projects in Andhra Pradesh tomorrow.

The total length of the projects is 1,411 kms with worth Rs 15,592 crore.



Projects for the inauguration includes 4-laning of Kadapa-Mydukur-Kurnool Section of NH 40 of worth Rs 2,075 crore, 6-laning of Ranasthalam-Anandapuram section of NH-16 of worth Rs 1,470 crore, Rehabilitation and Up-gradation of Eepurpalem- Ongole Section from km 195+00 to 254+500 of NH-214A (NH216) to two-lane with paved shoulders worth Rs 574.19 crore among others.

Meanwhile, projects for foundation laying includes 6-lane bypass from Km 0.000 (ChinnaAvutupalli) to Km 30.000 (Gollapudi) as a part of Vijayawada Bypass Section of NH-16 (Pkg-III) worth Rs 1,225 crore and Improvement of 36 Nos of stretches on State Roads under CRIF Scheme worth Rs 741.54 crore among others.

The event will be presided by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in the presence of Union MoSs Gen (Retd) Dr VK Singh and G Kishan Reddy, Ministers from the State, Members of Parliaments, MLAs and senior officers from the Centre and the State. (ANI)

