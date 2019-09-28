Gadkari to inaugurate phase-3 of Delhi-Meerut expressway on Monday

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate phase-3 of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway project on September 30, following which commuters will be able to reach Dasna from Hapur within 20 minutes.

"The third phase from Dasna in Ghaziabad to Hapur is over 22 kilometres long, with a civil cost of Rs 1989 crore. This 6-lane section has 2+2 lane service roads on either side and a 4.68-kilometre-long 6-lane elevated corridor at Pilkhuwa," an official statement from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.

The 82-kilometre long Delhi-Meerut expressway, being implemented in four phases, connects Delhi with Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh. A sum of Rs 8346 crore is likely to be spent on the project.

Phase 3 of the expressway project involves the construction of a major bridge across Upper Ganga Canal, seven new minor bridges, a flyover at Hapur bypass, 11 vehicular underpasses, two pedestrian underpasses, two foot overbridges, six major junctions and 105 minor junctions.

The 4.68-kilometre long 6-lane elevated corridor at Pilkhuwa has been conferred Gold Medal for innovation in construction technology. The Pilkhuwa Viaduct has also been awarded as an outstanding concrete structure of western UP.

The four-phase project will help in decongesting National Capital Region and bring a significant reduction in pollution level. It will also lead to a reduction in travel time by more than an hour.

The first phase of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway project of 8.72 km long 6-lane expressway from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Ghazipur border was already completed in June 2018.

Almost 60 per cent of work has been completed in the second phase of the 19.28 km long 6-lane expressway from Ghazipur border to Dasna, while the fourth phase of 31.78 km long greenfield 6-lane expressway from Hapur to Meerut is 57 per cent done. (ANI)





