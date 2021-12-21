Gadkari urges people to elect Yogi govt, promises America-like road infrastructure in UP

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari urged people to elect the Bharatiya Janata Party government and promised to make road infrastructure in the state similar to the United States of America.

"Support Yogi ji, elect our government, I will bring in (road) development of another Rs 5 lakh crores in the state. When such works will happen, UP's road infrastructure will be like America... I assure you to fulfill my promise," Gadkari said after inaugurating national highway projects in Mirzapur.

The minister on Monday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 232 km of national highways at a cost of Rs 4160 crore in Jaunpur and Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh in presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

As per an official statement from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, in Jaunpur Gadkari laid the foundation stone for three national highway projects which will cover 86 kms with a total cost of Rs 1,123 crore. In Mirzapur, he inaugurated four national highways projects worth Rs 3,037 crore with a total length of 146 kms.

Addressing the functions, Gadkari emphasized infrastructure development for employment generation and economic prosperity. "We committed to the development of Uttar Pradesh," he said.



Gadkari also noted these road projects will boost the development of the state, provide better connectivity in the region and will double the pace of development of the state.

The Minister said these road projects will facilitate the movement of goods with better connectivity in the region. "It will facilitate access to markets for agricultural produce, local and other products," he added.

Adityanth after the foundation laying ceremony of projects in Jaunpur attributed the development of the state to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Earlier government's had narrow thinking and only thought for their families but for PM Modi 135 crore population is a family and hence big development and infrastructure projects are being implemented," the chief minister said.

"During earlier government when a job vacancy used to be announced, the whole family used to go out to extort money, but today we have given 5 lakh jobs and no one can raise finger on a single appointment because of our transparent, honest government," he added.

During the event in Mirzapur, Adityanath remarked, "PM Modi gave free vaccines to all. Some people said it's Modi, BJP vaccine but that vaccine is only saving people from Covid. Now the public will oppose those who opposed the vaccines." (ANI)

