Gaganyaan programme envisages sending humans in space: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Gaganyaan programme envisages sending humans in space, said Union Minister of Atomic Energy and Space Jitendra Singh on Thursday.



In a statement laid on the table of the Rajya Sabha in reply to a question today, the Minister further said that the objective of programme is to demonstrate the capability to send humans to Low earth orbit (LEO) on board an Indian Launch vehicle and bring them back to earth safely.

"ISRO has wide experience in technological areas with respect to the launch vehicle, spacecraft management and ground infrastructure etc and it has taken steps for a human rating of existing systems to ensure crew safety. India is proud of the fact that many Indian scientists are doing significant work in collaboration with international institutions," he added.

He further said, "If there is any proposal to get benefit out of their specialized experience, the Government of India will definitely consider such proposal in a positive manner." (ANI)

