Gairsain declared new summer capital of Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 8 (ANI): Bhararisen (Gairsain) in district Chamoli has been declared as the summer capital of Uttarakhand, said Government of Uttarakhand.

State Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh issued a notification saying that the Governor of Uttarakhand Baby Rani Maurya has given her approval.

"The Governor is hereby pleased to give her assent for declaration of Bhararisen district Chamoli as the summer capital of Uttarakhand State," the notification read. (ANI)

