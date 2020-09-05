Gajak, Rewari manufacturing unit in Kanpur hit due to COVID-19

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): Businesses of Gajak and Rewari manufacturers in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, has been hit due to COVID-19 pandemic.

A manufacturer said that the manufacturing unit was closed till August and we were not able to earn profit out of the business.

Speaking to ANI, owner of the manufacturing unit said, "We were able to resume our operation only in August. Not even one per cent profit is there now. Earlier we used to employ 8 to 10 people for the work but now we have three to four employees left."

Another man in the area said that there are many manufacturing units in this area where hundreds of people used to work but now most of them are on the verge of shutting down due to loss in the business during COVID-19 lockdown.

"This is the largest area in Kanpur where Gajak and Rewari are made. At least 200 people used to work here out of which only 20-25 people are working in these units now. They have been hit by the pandemic and lockdown and are on the verge of shutting down," a man said. (ANI)

