Gajendra Shekhawat reviews flood situation in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 16 (ANI): Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday took an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Assam and reviewed the flood situation in the state.

Moreover, the central government released Rs. 251.55 crore as the first installment of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to the state.

While requesting the Union Minister to take early steps for the constitution of North East Water Management Authority recommended by High Level Committee headed by NITI Aayog, the state government, in a presentation made by the officials on the status of flood, said, "As on today, total 4,620 numbers of villages in 124 revenue circles of all 32 districts of Assam have been affected in the flood."

"This year, about 44.96 Lakhs of people have been affected in the Flood in the 33 districts till date. A total of 17 persons have lost their lives due to flood in the districts of Dhemaji (2), Golaghat (3), Barpeta (1), Jorhat (2), Dhubri (1), Goalpara (1), Morigaon (4), Nagaon (2) and Hailakandi (1) and 2 persons lost their lives due to landslide in Kamrup (M) and Dima Hasao," it added.

According to official data, presently 226 numbers of relief camps are operational with 1,01,085 inmates and 562 relief distribution centres are functioning in the state.

Moreover, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team with rescue boats (459 + personnel with boats) have been placed in 16 locations and SDRF has been deployed in 40 locations (338 personnel with rescue boats) of the state.

The state government also said that it will submit an interim memorandum shortly on damage caused to which the Union Minister assured that a central team will visit Assam soon to assess the damages. The Union Minister also assured all support from the government to fight the situation.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed all Deputy Commissioners to provide sufficient relief materials and make necessary arrangements for drinking water, baby food, medical teams and medicines and cattle fodder in the state.

"Fund amounting to Rs.75.95 Cr. has also been released so far to the districts as advance by the state government. Further, directions have been issued to provide ex gratia to the next of kin of the deceased persons within 48 hrs," the chief minister said in a release.

"Approximately, 90 per cent area of Kaziranga National Park is affected in this wave of flood. Animals have moved to the high land and forest officials along with district and sub-divisional administration are on alert. Green fodder has also been distributed for the animals," he added.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda, while lauding the efforts of state government for its pro-active approach in fighting the deluge, said: "I appreciate the efforts of state government for all possible relief and rescue operations on war footing. Central Government is also providing full support to the state. I urge BJP karyakartas to help the affected in all possible ways."

He added, "Floods in Assam is a cause of worry for all of us. I express my sympathy with the affected families. Our party stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Assam. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families." (ANI)

