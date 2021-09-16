Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to chair conference of PHED ministers of 8 north eastern states on Jal Jeevan Mission

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be chairing a one-day conference of Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Ministers of North-Eastern States on Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) on Thursday.

The conference, scheduled to be held at Assam Administrative Staff College, Guwahati is to be attended by Ministers-in-charge of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) from all the eight North-Eastern States along with senior officers from each State, the release by the Union Ministry stated.

The conference is organized to discuss planning, implementation and progress made so far as well as the way forward so that all remaining households in the North-Eastern States get tap water connections at the earliest. The conference, following all COVID-19 protocols, will also be live-streamed.

Jal Jeevan Mission is a flagship programme of the Union Government being implemented by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti in partnership with States, to make provision of a tap water connection to every rural household across the country by 2024. The fund sharing pattern between Centre and State is 90:10 for northeastern States.

With the Union Government's undivided focus on the development of the North-Eastern region of the country and to accelerate its all-round development, during the financial year 2021-22, Rs 9,262 crore has been allocated as a Central grant for the north eastern States under Jal Jeevan Mission. The enhanced allocation as well as the release of funds at this challenging time to provide tap water connections to rural homes in the north eastern States, is expected to boost the economy of the region. (ANI)