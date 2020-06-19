Galwan-standoff: Hyderabad General Merchant Association refuses to sell Chinese goods

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 19 (ANI): Members of Hyderabad General Merchant Association destroyed Chinese goods in protest against China over the Galwan valley stand-off and the association has decided not to sell China-made products.

Hyderabad General Merchant Association President, Sri Ram Vyasa said, "We have 800 traders in the organisation. At a meeting yesterday, we decided not to sell Chinese products at our shops. In an Executive body meeting yesterday we have decided to ban China-made products, We condemn the attack by China."

"We have taken a decision to ban all China-made products and support the Indian made products henceforth. All have supported the decision and will abide by it they said. There is no product which cannot be produced in India," he said.

Vyasa further said, "We request all the people to avoid purchasing products from the shops who are named as 'China Bazar' until they change the name. They can rename as 'Indian Bazar' and request them to sell items made from India and not from China. "

A wholesaler, Hiralal Rajpurohit said, "We brought belts from China earlier but now we are not going to purchase it, most probably we are depending on Kanpur and other places in India. We are going to completely ban products from China."

The violent clash started on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India had said on Tuesday.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday. Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. (ANI)

