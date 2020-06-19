Galwan valley standoff details should be made public: Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): The Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena on Thursday targeted the Centre over the India-China border issue and stated that it is "shocking" that the full details of the standoff in Galwan Valley has been not been made public yet and added that if it's true that Beijing has intruded into India's territory then it is an attack on the country's sovereignty.

Shiv Sena targets Centre over Galwan valley standoff, says details should be made public

The political party made out these statement in its mouthpiece 'Saamna' newspaper.

In the editorial, Shiv Sena claimed that "in the past six years, there has been propaganda that India has become strong under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But in this period, Pakistan, Nepal and now China have directly attacked us. India is not having good relations with its neighbouring countries and it is surprising that claims are made by our political leaders of winning the world."

Talking about India's relationship with Pakistan, the Shiv Sena stated that "its attitude has not changed even after surgical strikes" and added, "China can't be trusted and is well known for deception."

"But, if Nepal also takes an anti-India stand, the position of our country is not good," the Marathi daily read.

Commenting on the death of 20 soldiers, Shiv Sena stated that no one in the present times wants any sort of tensions at the borders but questioned: "if the sacrifice of 20 soldiers be allowed to waste?."

"If there is no retaliation, Modi's image will take a beating," it added.

The political quarter further claimed that the government sources have claimed that a Chinese commanding officer and 30-40 of their security personnel have been killed.

"Should we be happy and clap over this? If it is true that the Chinese intruded into our territory, it is an attack on our sovereignty. It is shocking that even after our 20 soldiers laid down their lives, a detailed account of the developments has not yet been made public," it said.

Shiv Sena also questioned the government over the weaponry and said, "Now if there is so much damage even without the use of tanker or gun missile, then what is the need to manufacture security-related equipment and nuclear bombs. We are taking each other lives in physical fights."

"Pandit Nehru, Indira Gandhi and (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee tried to keep the borders calm because the country has to pay a price when there is tension on the borders, it pointed out. It is easy to say tensions with China are due to the failed foreign policy of Nehru regarding the neighbouring country, but it is the duty of the Modi government to stop the killing of our soldiers on the Chinese border," the Saamna editorial read. (ANI)

