Gambhir wishes Modi on his birthday, calls him honour of the country

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Former cricketer and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday extended his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and called the leader "the honour of the country."

"The Parliament and the MOTHER have been given the same status, only bowed their heads in front of them, we are proud of such a Prime Minister, Narendra Modiji is the honour of the country. Happy birthday to the Prime Minister @narendramodi," former cricketer and current BJP MP Gautam Gambhir tweeted.



Prime Minister Modi is celebrating his 69th birthday today.

He had received a warm welcome upon his arrival in Ahmedabad on Monday night.

Several ministers and senior BJP leaders took to social media to wish Prime Minister Modi whereas hashtags related to Modi birthday are trending on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the BJP is celebrating Modi's birthday as 'Seva Saptah' starting September 14. The party has announced that several social initiatives will be undertaken by the party leaders across the nation during this week-long period. (ANI)

