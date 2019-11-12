Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): One terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Gund area of Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district.
"#TerrorismFreeKashmir. One terrorist eliminated in an encounter near Gund, #Ganderbal. Operation in progress," said Chinar Corps - Indian Army.
Further details are currently awaited.
This comes after two terrorists, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, were neutralised in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora on Monday.
Arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession. (ANI)
Ganderbal encounter: 1 terrorist killed
ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:36 IST
