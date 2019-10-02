Gandhi at 150: PM Modi declares India to be open defecation free

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday declared India to be an 'open defecation free' (ODF) country.

"I am satisfied that on the occasion of Gandhi at 150, we are witnessing the fulfilment of his dream of 'Swachh Bharat'. I feel lucky that on this occasion, when India has successfully stopped open defecation, I'm here at the ashram," read the Prime Minister's message in the visitor's book at Sabarmati Ashram here.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh had told ANI that an open defecation free India is a big achievement on the landmark occasion.

"No one was ready to believe earlier that India will become open defecation free in such a short period of time. Now, it has become a reality. This is a very big achievement, especially on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi," he had said. (ANI)