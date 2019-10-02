Gandhi at 150: SDRF teams conduct cleanliness drive in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams conducted a cleanliness drive here on Wednesday to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

At the Corps headquarters in Dehradun, Commander Tripti Bhatt also garlanded and paid a floral tribute to Bapu and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their respective birth anniversaries.

The Father of the Nation always propagated the idea of cleanliness throughout his life. As a mark of respect to Bapu, cleanliness drives are being organised across the country. (ANI)

