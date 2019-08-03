Gandhi clan missing from Haryana Congress posters on social media

Rohtak (Haryana), Aug 3 (ANI): The Gandhi clan, perceived as indispensable to the Congress party, is purportedly missing from Haryana Congress posters, which have cropped up on social media, ahead of the mega rally by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on August 18 to kick-start his election campaign.

The posters about a "workers conference" meeting scheduled for August 4 in Rohtak only portray photographs of BS Hooda and his son Deepender Singh Hooda.

However, when contacted Deepender Hooda declined to comment on the matter saying it would not be appropriate for him to comment.

"I don't think it's appropriate for me to comment on the matter. I think that the question is not worth answering. What can be done about someone putting something on social media," he said.

He, however, slammed the BJP government in the state and gave a call to oust the party BJP from power in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

"Congress is committed to steer Haryana towards a good future. In the Assembly elections, we must give people an alternative. There is a need for change and keeping this in view we are organizing 'Parivartan Karyakarta Samallan' on August 4 and mega rally on August 18 to carry forward our campaign," said Hooda. (ANI)