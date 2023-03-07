Gandhi family is habitual of criticizing RSS, Sangh teaches lessons of national service: Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for comparing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with the Muslim Brotherhood of Egypt and said that RSS is a nationalist organization that is dedicated to the nation.

Countering the Wayanad MP's remarks on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Prasad said, " Sangh has done a great service for the nation. It is dedicated to the nation. Nehru ji used to criticize Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Indira ji also used to criticize, Rajiv ji also used to criticize and Rahul ji also used to criticize RSS. Now see, where did the Sangh reach and where did you end up?

"RSS is a nationalist organisation service to the country since 1925, patriotism, national service, national resolve and dedication to the nation, the Sangh has contributed a lot," said Ravi Shankar Prasad.

He further alleged that the Congress leader is under the influence of chaotic and Maoist elements.

This becomes in after Rahul Gandhi termed the RSS a "fundamentalist" and "fascist" organisation alleging that it has captured pretty much all of India's institutions at the Chatham House in London.

BJP hit out at the Wayanad MP alleging him of shaming and mocking the country and its people from a foreign land.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "It's utterly shameful that Rahul Gandhi, from a foreign land, has tried to hurt the spirits of India's consensus on the subject that no foreign country must intervene in India's internal affairs."



Prasad urged Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge to clear the party's stand over Rahul Gandhi's statement in which he sought America and Europe's interference to restore democracy in India.

The BJP MP said Rahul Gandhi has sought to shame India's Democracy from a foreign land.

"Rahul Gandhi through his lectures in London has made a mockery of India's polity, Parliament, judicial system, strategic security and its people. We ask Congress president Kharge if you feel that you are an elected president of Congress, do you support this irresponsible and shameful comment of Rahul Gandhi that 'America and Europe must intervene in India to restore democracy'? If you do not support Rahul Gandhi's statement, then disown it," stated Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The BJP leader's remarks came after Rahul Gandhi in the UK said, "Why Europe and the US - the defenders of democracies were oblivious of how a huge chunk of democracy in India has come undone?"

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said that Gandhi has crossed all limits in his hatred for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed Congress leader Gandhi for his remark that the "Opposition leaders' microphones are often switched off in Parliament" saying that it is Gandhi who speaks the most in Parliament.

BJP MP Vivek Thakur slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his address at Cambridge and accused him of being an "agenda carrier" of another country. (ANI)

