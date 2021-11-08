Gandhi family members sacrificed lives for country; BJP, RSS have no right to comment: Cong's Manickam Tagore

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Taking a jibe on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the Gandhi family, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore on Monday said that the Gandhi family has sacrificed their lives for the country but the BJP and RSS people have not done anything like this so they have no right to comment on them.

"When Mahatma Gandhi and Congress party were fighting in the freedom movement. These RSS people from Godse did not sacrifice anything for the country. RSS people were supporting Britishers when Mahatma Gandhi and the Congress were fighting against them," said the Lok Sabha MP.



Tagore further said that when former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi initiated steps for modern India, they again protested against it.

"Prime Minister Modi has no right to comment on the Congress family members who have sacrificed their leaders for the country," he said.

While addressing the BJP national executive meeting in Delhi, PM Modi had said that his party is not centred around a particular family and the BJP relies on the principles of "Seva Sankalp" and "Samarpan". (ANI)

