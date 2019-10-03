Gandhi saw 'ray of hope' in Kashmir during partition violence: Governor

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said Mahatma Gandhi saw a "ray of hope" in Kashmir when India and Pakistan were facing violence at the time of the partition.

The Governor was speaking to the media after distributing scooters to the disabled on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

"When there was violence in India and Pakistan, Mahatma Gandhi came here and said that he sees light in Kashmir, as everyone one was living in harmony," he said.

Malik said Kashmiris should live with trust.

"This is their nation, this is the nation of Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi had praised them," he said, adding that the people from other parts of the country should respect them and take them along. (ANI)

