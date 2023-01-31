Gandhinagar court convicts self-styled godman Asaram in rape case registered in 2013

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 30 (ANI): Rape accused Asaram was convicted by Gandhinagar Sessions court on Monday in a 2001 rape case that was registered in 2013.

In the 2013 case, a girl from Surat accused Asaram of rape. Statements from 68 people were taken in the case. There was a total of seven accused, including Asaram.

Earlier there were a total of eight accused but one of them became a government witness.



Asaram was presented virtually for the hearing. He is currently lodged in Jodhpur jail and has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Jodhpur court.

In the 2013 case, Asaram was accused of rape by a Surat girl, while Narayan Sai was accused of rape by her younger sister. Narayan Sai has been sentenced to life imprisonment whereas today the verdict came on Asaram, in which, he was found guilty.

In this case, apart from Asaram, his wife Lakshmi, daughter Bharati and four female followers Dhruvben, Nirmala, Jassi and Meera were accused. All of these were acquitted.

The police have said that in this case, they had received strong evidence against Asaram. (ANI)

