Gandhis never aspired for power: AICC Bihar in-charge

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): During UPA-II, former prime minister Manmohan Singh asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to be the Prime Minister due to his ill-health, however, the latter asked him to continue as the PM, said AICC Bihar in-charge Shakti Singh Gohil asserting that Gandhis never aspired for power.

"Gandhis never aspired for power. In '91, Narasimha Rao asked Sonia Ji to be PM but she declined. In UPA-1, Sonia Ji asked Manmohan Singh Ji to be PM. In UPA-II, Manmohan Singh due to his ill-health asked Rahul Ji to be PM but Rahul Ji asked him to continue as PM," said Gohil on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, speaking about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Gohil demanded Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers to apologise to Mumbai Police for criticising them in connection with the case.

"We had time and again said that a correct probe should take place in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and the accused if any should be punished. Mumbai Police has been criticised in this case but the Supreme Court has asserted that the Mumbai Police have not done anything wrong. I demand BJP leaders should apologise to the Mumbai Police for criticising them," said Gohil.

Nobody has the right to demoralise any Police Force without evidence, he added.

"When PM Modi was the CM of Gujarat he had said that CBI is the government's parrot, it says whatever the government wants it to say. CBI is not a good agency, PM had said. So, it would have been better if the probe was Supreme Court-monitored," said Gohil.

"Maybe, the Bihar government did not want this investigation to be SC-monitored," he added. (ANI)

