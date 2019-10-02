Gandhi's thoughts immortal, always needed for good of society: Om Birla

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Mahatma Gandhi's principles are always relevant and should be implemented for the betterment of the society, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the occasion of Bapu's 150th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

"In today's day and age, both Satyagrah and Swachhagrah is needed in society. His thoughts are immortal and they were always needed for the good of the society," Birla told reporters here.

He was speaking to reporters after attending a function to mark the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi held in the Parliament House Complex today, near the Gandhi statue.

Birla also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign to end the use of single-use plastic and said that the idea was an extension of Gandhi's thoughts.

"Narendra Modi had called for the end of single-use plastic not just in India but in the entire world. Everybody agrees that single-use plastic is harmful to the environment and its usage should be completely stopped, India is completely committed to this cause as it is also detrimental to the cleanliness drive started by Mahatma Gandhi in the country," Birla said.

Earlier, Modi, Birla, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and several other leaders offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shashtri in Central Hall of Parliament. (ANI)