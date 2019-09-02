Ganesh Chaturthi: 25 ft tall Lord Ganesha idol erected in Andhra

Krishna District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): A 25-feet tall eco-friendly Lord Ganesha idol made of clay, was designed and erected in Rajupeta area of Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

This Ganesha idol is said to be the tallest idol in the district and it was designed in the attire of Lord Balaji.

"I hail from Hyderabad and I feel too good to be here and offer prayers to the 25-feet-tall idol of Lord Ganesha here," a devotee Fatimah told ANI.

It took around 25 days to create the idol of Ganesha made of clay. Devotees in large numbers came and offered prayers to the idol here.

The idol will be immersed on Sunday. (ANI)

