Ganesh Chaturthi: 5000 CCTV cameras to keep vigil, 129 places designated for immersion in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Mumbai police has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth and peaceful conduct of 10-day long Ganesh festival beginning September 2 and has appealed the citizens to report any suspicious activity.

The police have laid out a detailed plan for traffic management, idol immersion and a full-proof security arrangement for the festival.

As many as 40,000 policemen including senior officers, personnel of SRPF, QRT, coast guard, railway police will maintain a hawk-eyed vigil for the widely celebrated festival, Mumbai police PRO Pranay Ashok told ANI.

Volunteers of National Cadre Corps (NCC) will also help the police in ensuring smooth conduct of the festival.

Approximately 5,000 CCTV cameras will keep round the clock vigil in different parts of the city during the festival.

"We have issued guidelines to Ganesh Mandal to install baggage scanning and metal detectors at the entrance of the major Sarvajanik Mandals," he said.

The administration has designated 129 places for immersion of idols placed at about 7,703 public pandals and 1,32,452 domestic Ganesh registered with it, he said.

Fifty-six roads will be completely shut, 18 roads will be closed for the heavy vehicle for smooth traffic movement and 99 parking areas will remain close during the festival.

The police have deployed 10 DCPs, 50 inspectors and 500 constables including female cops along with volunteers around the place of Lalbagh Cha Raja considering its popularity. (ANI)

